Lincoln Park Memorial Day Parade shows its spirit while honoring veterans

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

LINCOLN PARK – Sirens roared, flags snapped in the breeze and Lincoln Park residents, from toddlers to seniors, participated in a colorful and spirited early Memorial Day parade May 22 down Fort Street.

Police and fire vehicles, with lights flashing and sirens growling, led the parade, followed by the Disabled American Veterans Downriver Chapter 102, followed by the powerful roar of the American Legion Riders’ motorcycles.

The Military Order of the Purple Heart, Downriver Chapter 127, participated, along with Mayor Thomas Karnes and his wife, Mary, in a Mustang convertible driven by City Councilmember Maureen Tobin, Councilmember Larry Kelsey in a Ford Mustang Cobra, City Clerk Kerry Kehrer in a Ford Model A, and Councilmember Michael Higgins on foot.

A convincing Abraham Lincoln waved to parade attendees along the route, and was followed by State Rep. Cara Clemente (D-14th District) and U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-12th District), with the parade named in honor of her late husband, longtime Congressman John D. Dingell Jr.

The Mixter group and cardio drummers on a float added variety to the parade. Members of Bethel Assembly of God marched, as did local Girl Scouts from Troop 41667, and the Lincoln Park High School Band, which performed later at the Memorial Day service.

The Shielded Souls Motorcycle Club of New Boston, former law enforcement, first responders and veterans, rode the route on their motorcycles, motors purring with power, while the Lincoln Park Junior Rails football and cheer teams scored high on the cute meter as they handed out candy to attendees along the route.

The Masons and DeMolay marched, followed by legions of youth baseball teams proudly wearing their uniforms and tossing candy at the crowd.

The Lincoln Park Skating Club participated, along with the Robert Jones Knights of Columbus Council 3078, which is celebrating its 75th anniversary.

The Shriners were out in force, with Lancers and Keystone Cops entertaining with high-jinks, and their Care-A-Cruiser bus driving the route.

Even some cosplay characters were on hand, followed by numerous classic cars, and members of Lincoln Park’s Hands of the City boosters.

The parade ended at Memorial Park, which was filled with American flags, where a memorial service followed the parade.