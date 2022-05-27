Show of local photographer’s work will help pay for his care

By SUE SUCHYTA

Times-Herald Newspapers

DEARBORN – The work of local photographer Bob Trumble will be on display through the end of May at Henry Ford Centennial Library, 16301 Michigan Ave., with the proceeds used to help support his medical care.

The exhibit is called “The Selective Eye,” which was the photographer’s idea.

Trumble, who hit his head in a fall three years ago, is confined to a wheelchair, and currently lives in a group home in Northville under hospice care, even though he is not terminal.

For nearly 30 years, he served as a foreign language resource specialist with the Dearborn Public Schools, and photographed the world during his travels.

Trumble has no immediate family, and must have help to eat and maintain his personal hygiene. He can no longer take photos, either.

Trumble said he started taking photos when he was 12 years old. He said he liked shooting everyday scenes in addition to the exotic locales he encountered on his travels.

He said he encourages budding photographers to shoot whatever captures their fancy.

Trumble’s friend Lynn Bozyk said his perception is “incredible.”

“The stuff that he sees, his perspective, is really remarkable,” she said. “He is incredibly artistic and perceptive. We just don’t see everything that is out there to be appreciated.”

Trumble’s pension and disability payments cover his housing and personal care, but he lacks funds for prescription co-pays, a hospital bed and other personal care expenses. He also had a large debt to pay down.

Those wishing to contribute to Trumble’s Go Fund Me page may do so at gofund.me/cdccced9.