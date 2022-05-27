Suspect in custody for assault, ethnic intimidation at Westborn Market

By SUE SUCHYTA

Times-Herald Newspapers

DEARBORN – A suspect is in custody for an alleged ethnic intimidation and felonious assault which occurred May 13 at Westborn Market, 21755 Michigan Ave.

Two black customers said that a white man initiated an encounter inside the store, and directed several racial slurs at them. He then followed them into the parking lot, and tried to hit them with his car while they were on foot approaching their vehicle.

The suspect then exited his vehicle, with a baseball bat in hand, and approached them on foot, while shouting racial slurs, and even followed their car on foot briefly while his victims drove away.

Surveillance footage review and onsite interviews led to the arrest of Jason Edward Lucas, 44, of Dearborn Heights, who was arrested May 18, with a baseball bat in his possession.

The Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office approved four counts of felonious assault, two counts of ethnic intimidation, and a fourth notice as a habitual offender.

Lucas was arraigned before Judge Sam Salamey in 19th District Court, and given a $150,000 cash bond and a GPS tether. A preliminary examination of the evidence against Lucas is scheduled for 9 a.m. June 10.

Mayor Abdullah Hammoud said such hateful ideologies will not be tolerated.

“We will always defend those who unjustly endure racist intimidation simply for being who they are,” he said. “I commend law enforcement officials for taking immediate action to prevent this individual from committing further harm.”

Police Chief Issa Shahin said reprehensible behavior of this type will not be tolerated in Dearborn.

“I would like to commend the victims in this case for coming forward and our officers for quickly bringing this individual to justice,” he said.