Allen Park approves lighting for Public Services facility

By ZEINAB NAJM

Sunday Times Newspapers

ALLEN PARK — An agreement between the city and DTE Energy will bring street lighting to the Department of Public Services facility at 24000 W. Outer Drive.

Under the project, DTE will install, own and maintain the lighting system which includes the installation of the 14 street lights, a May 19 letter from City Administrator Mark Kibby said.

The construction cost is $36,140, but the city will receive a DTE revenue credit of $13,167 for a total net cost of $23,973. During budget discussions for the 2023 fiscal year, the city reserved $40,000 in the capital improvement plan budget for the project.

Since the facility opened last July, DPS Director Tom Murray has worked with DTE Community Lighting Representative Debra Cain on lighting options around the site.

The letter said that based on the drawing Cain provided, the 14 lights will illuminate and address the areas of concern which are the roadway in from Outer Drive, the parking lot, the area behind the two front storage buildings, the salt storage area, and the police impound lot.

The City Council unanimously approved the agreement at its May 24 meeting. The letter from Kibby to the mayor and council said DTE is proposing six underground fed cobra style poles on concrete foundations and LED cobra luminaires for the roadway and parking lot lights.

Lights near the storage buildings and the impound lot will be overhead-fed wood poles, for existing and newly installed lights.

“The fixtures will be LED cobra luminaires and LED flood luminaires,” the letter said.

(Zeinab Najm can be reached at [email protected])