By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

WYANDOTTE — A contractor who accepted a $1,500 payment for four house awnings in March, for an April installation, has since moved and disconnected his phone without rendering services, the homeowner reported May 31 to police officers.

The victim, who lives in the 2300 block of 17th Street, said the contractor never showed up, and did not return phone messages.

Police officers have identified the suspect, and will seek criminal charges.