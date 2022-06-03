Melvindale remembers fallen veterans

Melvindale remembers fallen veteransJune 3, 2022 By Times-Herald Newspapers Leave a CommentPhotos courtesy of Wheeler MarseeVeterans and public officials gather May 30 during the Melvindale 2022 Memorial Day remembrance. U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-13th District, second from left) speaks May 30 at the Melvindale Memorial Day remembrance, as Melvindale City Councilmember Joe Jackson (left) and Melvindale Mayor Wheeler Marsee listen. State Rep. Cara Clemente (D-14th District) speaks May 30 at the Melvindale Memorial Day remembrance.