Drunken driver, passenger arrested

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

WYANDOTTE — A 21-year-old Taylor woman was arrested for drunken driving in the early morning hours of June 4, while her underage drunken passenger, a 19-year-old Woodhaven woman, was arrested for resisting and obstructing after being given numerous warnings to calm down and avoid arrest.

Police officers saw the driver speeding and running a red light on westbound Eureka before conducting a traffic stop. The driver, who failed field sobriety tests, had a blood-alcohol content of more than twice the 0.08 limit for legally drunk in Michigan.

The passenger, who became agitated when the driver was arrested, was given a chance to go home with a sober friend who was called to the scene, but she shouted profanity and refused to leave the location, so she was eventually arrested for resisting and obstructing, and was cited for being a minor in possession.