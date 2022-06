By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

WYANDOTTE — Police officers are reviewing surveillance footage of a liquor thief who stole two bags of spirits at 4:35 p.m. May 31 from a store in the 1800 block of Biddle Avenue.

The anti-theft tags activated as the man exited the store without paying for the bottles.

The thief was described as a white male with a beard, wearing black jeans, a gray T-shirt, white shoes and a baseball cap. He left the scene in a newer model white sport utility vehicle.