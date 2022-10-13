Beaumont, Spectrum Health take on new ‘Corewell’ name

Beaumont Health and Spectrum Health announced its new name, Corewell Health, signaling its commitment to health and wellness. The integrated health system had gone by BHSH since February.

The Corewell Health name is reflective of the system striving toward a vision of a future where health is simple, affordable, equitable and exceptional. Patients, families and health plan members can expect to receive high-quality care, services and outcomes with a wider breadth of services now available across the state.

“At our core, we are here to help people be well so they can live their healthiest life possible,” said Tina Freese Decker, president and CEO, Corewell Health. “We recognize the amazing outcomes and history from Beaumont Health and Spectrum Health. Now together, known as Corewell Health, we move forward unified, focused on health and wellness for all.

“The name selection is especially inspiring as it was influenced by thousands of ideas from our team members who put health and wellness at the core of everything we do.”

An updated logo including a palette of bright blues and greens is a combination of existing colors used by Beaumont Health, Spectrum Health and Priority Health, paying homage to the history of the organizations.

Priority Health’s name will not change.

A planned rollout of the new name that includes signage will begin soon and be phased over the next two years.