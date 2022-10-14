Dearborn Public Schools to update student cell phone policy

Decision to be made at Nov. 14 board meeting

By SUE SUCHYTA

Times-Herald Newspapers

DEARBORN – The Dearborn Public Schools Board of Education will update its student cell phone usage policy at its Nov. 14 meeting.

Communications and Marketing Director David Mustonen said the original policy was written a number of years ago when cell phones had a very different use and served a different practicality in people’s lives, so the district’s policy language has been updated.

The new policy notes that cell phones can detract from the learning environment and are difficult to manage in a school environment. While the board recognizes that family members rely on cell phones for communication, unrestrained usage can disrupt classroom time and distract from the learning process.

At the elementary level, students will be allowed to have a cell phone while at school only with their parent or guardian’s permission.

Middle and high school students may have cell phones while at school, but cell phones and electronic devices must not be in use, and middle school students may not carry them with them.

The high schools would be permitted to implement guidelines that would allow limited use of cells phones during school hours, such as during lunch time; however, cell phone use would not be permitted during class change time.

Using or displaying cell phones outside of allowed times would be considered a violation of the Student Code of Conduct and could result in disciplinary action. However, it was noted that such disciplinary actions should be designed to correct behavior and not be punitive in nature.

The school district is not responsible for cell phone loss, damage or theft.