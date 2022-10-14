Grant award will benefit Esper Early Literacy program, bilingual signage

By SUE SUCHYTA

Times-Herald Newspapers

DEARBORN – Esper Branch Library will be able to purchase early literacy kits and add to its bilingual signage inside and out thanks to a $20,920 Library Services and Technology Act Grant.

The LSTA grant is made available through the Institute of Library and Museum Services and the Library of Michigan.

Interim Library Director Julie Schaefer said in a Sept. 26 memo to the City Council that the Esper Branch will use part of the grant to purchase early literacy kits containing VOX Books, which let children listen to an audio recording directly from a printed book without a computer, tablet or smart phone.

The audio reader is attached to the cover of the book, and the reader simply pushes a button to hear the audio, allowing them to listen and read along.

The VOX books combine the features of picture books, chapter books and non-fiction titles, with the audio recording enhancing learning and literary development.

The Esper Branch will purchase titles in Arabic and English, and the kits will be available for checkout.

Schaefer said the grant will also enable the Esper Branch to provide interior and exterior bilingual signage, which will promote the library’s bilingual games and activities that promote early literacy and learning.

She said the focus of the signage is to create a more inclusive and accessible library for Arabic-speaking members of the community, as well as promoting programs and materials available. The signage on Warren Avenue will help promote the resources to the community, as well.

Early literacy efforts have been shown to help children develop a rich vocabulary, to express themselves and improve their reading comprehension, tools which help make them stronger lifelong learners.

Schaefer said providing the materials at the Esper Branch lets the community know that the library is responsive to their specific needs at a building in which they can go to for resources, activities and an inclusive space.