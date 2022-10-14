Taylor Goodfellows ramp up for the holiday season

TAYLOR — The Taylor Goodfellows are in the midst of preparing for another busy holiday season.

Last year, the group helped 81 families (that included 193 children) have a joyful Christmas season. The Goodfellows motto is “No child without a Christmas,” and the Taylor organization takes that idea a few steps further, tailoring gifts to specific children’s wishes and including important items like cold weather gear, hygiene products and toys and crafts – all of which were selected based on the child’s own wish list.

“Since the Taylor Goodfellows restarted in 2017, we have spoken to people about how heartbreaking it is to go through applications and see that families are asking for necessities,” Taylor Goodfellows President Sara El-Rifaai said. “From body wash to socks, everyday items can mean the world to the families we help.”

Applications for Goodfellows’ aid during the holiday season are the key to the group’s campaign. Without those applications arriving on time and filled out accurately, the organization cannot really accomplish its mission.

Applications have been available since Oct. 1, and the deadline to apply is 5 p.m. Nov. 22. Applications can be found on the Taylor Goodfellows Facebook page or by emailing [email protected]

Shopping for and organizing all of the items is also big task. The Goodfellows are always looking for new volunteers that are willing and able to help with the duties. They are always in need of volunteers for corner days — newspaper sales that raise donations). Nov. 25 to 27 and Dec. 3 and 4.

Another way to support the effort is to participate in the Winterfest Goodfellows 5K Run and Walk, scheduled for Dec. 3. The run and walk will begin and end at the Sheridan Center Open Air Pavilion in Heritage Park. All proceeds for this event go to the Taylor Goodfellows

General donations to the organization also are welcome, as are sponsorships. Gifts — newly purchased only — are welcome and can be dropped off at the Clerk’s Office at City Hall, 23555 Goddard, during regular business hours.