12-year-old boy killed by driver while going home from football game

By ANTHONY STONE

Times-Herald Newspapers

HEIGHTS — A 12-year-old Dearborn Heights boy was killed by a driver Oct. 14. while riding his bike home from an Annapolis High School football game.

Joseph Smith was hit near the intersection of Annapolis and Pardee streets about 10:30 p.m. Police began CPR when they arrived, but the boy would later die at the hospital.

The driver of a black Jeep stopped at the intersection before the crash occurred. Police say the driver is cooperating with their investigation. Police do not believe that drugs, alcohol, or speed were factors.

Dearborn Heights District 7 Supt. Ty Weeks expressed condolences to the Smith’s family in a Facebook post Monday and said the district will offer psychological and emotional support to students.

“Our district crisis team convened over the weekend to prepare to receive students today and support their social and emotional needs as we all work to process what has occurred,” Weeks said. “I simply cannot say enough about the professionals who came together over the weekend in order to prepare to receive students. They have dedicated themselves to ensuring that students feel supported and safe in their school environment. We have also been blessed to receive additional staff support from our neighboring districts.”

He also posted links to resources families can access if they need help talking to their children regarding the incident.

A GoFundMe was set up for Katie Smith, Joseph’s mother.

A candlelight vigil for Joseph is scheduled for Thursday evening near the crash site.