Discount store manager suspected of embezzlement

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

TAYLOR — A regional asset protection manager of a chain dollar store reported on Oct. 7 that he suspected that the assistant manager of the Taylor store had embezzled more than $7,000 by failing to deposit store funds on Sept. 25, 29 and 30 and Oct. 1 to its local financial institution, which is within walking distance of the store.

The complainant said he had planned to talk to the assistant manager today, but she failed to show up to work. He said the company wishes to seek prosecution.