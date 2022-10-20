Overdue U-Haul stopped as stolen

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

WYANDOTTE — An overdue U-Haul rental that was reported as stolen resulted in a traffic stop for a 31-year-old Detroit woman and her 3-year-old son at 12:43 a.m. Oct. 18 on northbound Fort Street near Ford Avenue.

The driver said she was a day late returning the rental truck, but the vehicle had been reported as stolen a week earlier to the Detroit Police Department by a Detroit U-Haul location.

Detroit police officials requested that the U-Haul be impounded. The woman and her son were then given a courtesy ride to a Southgate location.