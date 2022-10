By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

TRENTON — The catalytic converter of a blue 2009 Ford Escape was reported stolen the evening of Oct. 5 from a residential area of Grange Road.

The victim said the catalytic converter was stolen between 5:30 p.m. Oct. 4 and 7 a.m. Oct. 5 while it was parked at the curb in front of his house. He said he had already had the catalytic converter replaced.