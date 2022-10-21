Candlelight vigil held for boy killed biking home from football game

By ANTHONY STONE

Times-Herald Newspapers

HEIGHTS — Hundreds gathered Thursday evening in the Annapolis High School parking lot for a candlelight vigil to honor the life of 12-year-old Joseph Smith, who was killed by a vehicle while he was bicycling home from a football game.

A one-minute moment of silence was held at the vigil.

“He was a good kid, ever since he was little,” the grandfather told reporters. “But Dearborn Heights needs to do a better job, with the speed bumps, especially with the lighting.”

He addressed the crowd and specifically the City Council at the vigil.

“I think you need to change what goes on around here, otherwise this wouldn’t have happened,” he said.

There is a petition circulating Dearborn Heights to push for “Joey’s Law,” which would put speed bumps throughout residential areas of the city and near schools.

“He was always super friendly and silly,” one friend said. “He was always making everybody smile.”

Joseph was killed on Oct. 14 by a driver at the intersection of Annapolis and Pardee streets about 10.30 p.m. while riding his bike home after an Annapolis High School football game.

The driver of a black Jeep stopped at the intersection before the crash occurred. Police said the driver is cooperating with their investigation. They do not believe that drugs, alcohol, or speed were factors.

Dearborn Heights District 7 Supt. Ty Weeks expressed condolences to the Smith’s family in a Facebook post Monday and said the district will offer psychological and emotional support to students.

“Our district crisis team convened over the weekend to prepare to receive students today and support their social and emotional needs as we all work to process what has occurred,” Weeks said. “I simply cannot say enough about the professionals who came together over the weekend in order to prepare to receive students. They have dedicated themselves to ensuring that students feel supported and safe in their school environment. We have also been blessed to receive additional staff support from our neighboring districts.”

He also posted links to resources families can access if they need help talking to their children regarding the incident.

A GoFundMe was set up for Katie Smith, Joseph’s mother.

Visitation for Joseph Smith will be held from 2 to 9 p.m. Oct. 23 and Oct. 24 at the Allen Park Chapel of Martenson Family of Funeral Home, 10915 Allen Road, Allen Park. A funeral service will be held at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 24 at the same location.