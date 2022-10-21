HFC, UM-D announce partnership for student success and economic growth

DEARBORN — Henry Ford College and the University of Michigan-Dearborn have announced Learn4ward, a new guaranteed-enrollment partnership designed to advance student success and economic prosperity in Michigan.

“Learn4ward: Henry Ford College to University of Michigan-Dearborn” will put qualified HFC students on a path to earn an associate’s and a bachelor’s degree within four to six years, while supporting the state’s “60×30” goal to increase the number of Michiganders with a college degree or professional credential to 60 percent by the year 2030. College degrees lead to greater career opportunities and higher salaries, and an educated workforce builds the state’s economy.

Learn4ward will officially launch at a public event at 11 a.m. Oct. 24 at Kochoff Hall on the UM-D main campus, 4901 Evergreen Road. HFC President Russell Kavalhuna and UM-D Chancellor Domenico Grasso will officially sign the agreement and speak about the importance of education in building Michigan’s economy and creating the workforce of the future.

“Learn4ward is a great example of bringing together the best of Michigan community colleges and universities to support student success,” Kavalhuna said. “This partnership also represents a great return on taxpayer dollars. Students will graduate with two relevant, high-quality, affordable degrees. They will be well prepared for in-demand jobs and to lead our state into a competitive, thriving future.”

Learn4ward allows students to begin their academic and career pathways at HFC and seamlessly transfer to UM-D with guaranteed admission, once all qualifications have been satisfied. The program leverages the many opportunities, synergies, and benefits available to students on HFC and UM-D’s adjacent campuses, including facilities and student services.

While students may take up to six years (three at HFC and three at UM-D) to complete the Learn4ward program, both institutions will encourage and support students to complete their degrees more rapidly by studying full-time. Learn4ward is not the only pathway for students to transfer from HFC to UM-D, but it is a unique, defined pathway to success that is actively supported and promoted by both institutions.

In Learn4ward, students begin their educational and career journey by enrolling at HFC. They will receive guaranteed admission to UM-D based on their grade point average (minimum 2.75) and transfer credits earned. A minimum of 60 credit hours will transfer from HFC to UM-D. Learn4ward students will enter UM-D as a junior.

Prior to transferring to UM-D, students can earn Associate of Arts, Associate of Science, Associate of Business, or other degrees earned through articulation agreements, within three years of enrolling.

Some of the benefits of the program to students include:

• Seamless, guided degree plans will eliminate unnecessary classes, minimizing tuition costs.

• Free or low tuition with a three-year tuition freeze at HFC will limit initial costs even further.

• Transfer students will be encouraged to apply for special scholarship opportunities that reduce costs at UM-Dearborn. Some may be eligible for free tuition.

• Additional scholarship funding will be available to students who are members of the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society while at HFC.

Through the program, students will have access to many resources and activities at UM-D while enrolled at HFC:

• Students may register for select UM-D classes before graduating from HFC.

• Free access will be available to recreational facilities, athletic events, and cultural events at both HFC and UM-D.

• Free access to key library resources, as well as research and academic support at HFC and UM-D, will be provided.

• Free career support services will be available at both HFC and UM-D to assist students with job, internship, and co-curricular experiences.

“Learn4ward is good for students and good for Michigan’s economy,” Grasso said. “Henry Ford College and UM-Dearborn have a deep history in partnering in ways to best support students of southeast Michigan. By providing additional wraparound support and a seamless, laser-focused path to a Michigan degree, we are preparing students to graduate on time into good-paying jobs while supporting our state’s vital workforce goals and for many students, helping to change the trajectory of their lives.”