Taylor police seek assistance in Sept. 27 drive-by shooting

Photo courtesy of the city of Taylor
TAYLOR — Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the owner of a car involved in a shooting on Sept. 27.

On that morning the victim was shot four times in an unprovoked drive-by shooting in the area of Telegraph Road and the I-94 freeway. Despite being shot, the victim was able to obtain a picture of the suspect’s vehicle.

The Police Department is requesting the assistance of the public with identifying the owner of the vehicle.

Police believe the vehicle to be a four-door Pontiac G5 or Pontiac G6, silver in color, with a vanity dealer plate attached to the rear and possibly a temporary license plate in the rear window.

Anyone with information on this car is asked to contact Detective Matthew Oliver at 734-287-6611, Ext. 2015.