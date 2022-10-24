Farhat, Shearer face of for state representative in 3rd District

By SUE SUCHYTA

Times-Herald Newspapers

Democrat Alabas Farhat and Republican Ginger Shearer are running for a two-year state representative term in the newly formed 3rd District, representing Melvindale, central Dearborn and parts of Detroit.

Alabas Farhat

1. Why are you running for state representative?

This district is home. This is where I was raised and this is where I hope to raise my children, too.

I believe in our community, its potential for growth and our shared commitment to change. I believe in our many cultures, the way we blend, grow and walk together. More than anything, I know that we can identify and tackle our community’s most challenging problems together.

However, now that the 3rd District’s borders have changed, it is about building understanding of social causes that affect people across city lines. I believe collaboration is key to this process and I believe I have what it takes to advocate for and empower the diverse communities that make up our 3rd District.

2. What issues are your top three priorities, and why?

Poor and outdated infrastructure is arguably one of the most important challenges facing our community. From dilapidated roadways to outdated sewage systems, we have experienced unprecedented levels of damage to our lives and property. We’re lacking affordable broadband internet and our classrooms are overcrowded. These pillars of infrastructure are crucial to our community’s academic, social, and economic success.

Secondly, we need to invest in our schools and personnel. Michigan is experiencing an unprecedented teacher shortage and Dearborn is no exception. I am committed to recruiting and retaining more teachers so that we can rebuild the profession while attracting the most competitive candidates in the process.

Next, we need to focus on stabilizing our Early Childhood Education centers, which have experienced unprecedented levels of instability since the onset of the pandemic, and the financial consequences they have faced have made it hard for ECE centers to operate. This affects student outcomes in the long-term and is hurting our workforce today, as parents struggle to find quality and affordable childcare.

Another important issue lies with our poor school infrastructure. Presently, our schools lack classroom space and modern equipment. I am dedicated to remedying these issues so our students can maximize their learning experiences.

Third, protecting our environment is crucial for our communities. Poor air quality and contaminated water issues are of the utmost importance and stricter restrictions are necessary to protect the health of our people and natural habitats.

Ginger Shearer

1. Why are you running for state representative?

Currently, 1.4 million Michiganders fall below the poverty level. 43 percent or 4.3 million households struggle to afford necessities. I will fight to update laws, programs and services for each resident without discrimination of race, gender, age or faith.

In our communities, we must continue to embrace change, progressive thinking and policies that are inclusive to everyone. My campaign remains focused and our mission is to go to work for all district residents. I will continue my personal commitment to ensure the betterment of all citizens in this district.

2. What issues are your top three priorities, and why?

Public safety should be a top priority. Law enforcement should be on the forefront. Public safety is a quality-of-life issue that affects everyone, as are having safe neighborhoods and schools, reducing crime throughout our cities and protecting our police and first responders. There can never be prosperity without law and order.

With all the issues our children are facing, critical race theory, grooming and other forms of extreme political doctrine have no place in our public schools, especially in a first grader’s math class. We cannot afford to expose our kids to this radical agenda. We must stand together as one, to protect our children.

K-12 education should be the highest priority in our state’s budget. With our educational system trailing behind much of the rest of the world, I will fight to help create the very best education system possible, one that each child deserves in our community.

I will work to deliver dollars from Lansing to help rebuild our failing infrastructure by rebuilding roads, highways and bridges, and building the railways of tomorrow. This will help create more jobs in our district.

I will help secure dollars from Lansing to ensure our district gets its share of Michigan’s billions of dollars in funding. I will ensure these dollars go directly back into our community. I will fight to lower property taxes, increase resources for our schools and increase funding for police and fire departments, veterans and seniors. I will fight to bring in those dollars to improve our communities and our quality of life.