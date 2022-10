By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

RIVERVIEW — A Ruger LCP handgun inside a case was reported stolen Oct. 19 from the center console of an unlocked Ford F-150 pickup while it was parked in a driveway in the 17000 block of Reno Street.

The victim, a 31-year-old Wyandotte man, said the gun was last seen secure in the vehicle at 7 p.m. the night before. A neighbor with surveillance cameras may have recorded footage of the theft.