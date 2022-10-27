Identity thief runs up T-Mobile bill

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

TRENTON — A Trenton woman filed a police report Oct. 12 after initially ignoring bills from T-Mobile that she did not incur, thinking it was a scam, but when the unpaid bills were sent to a collection agency, she learned that an identity thief had run up a debt using her personal information with the wireless supplier.

The victim said the identity thief had run up a $2,414 bill for an account opened last March using her Social Security number. She was given a police report number to begin the process of disputing the charges.