Steering wheel stolen

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

SOUTHGATE — A steering wheel was reported stolen the morning of Oct. 22 from a carport in the 11600 block of Burlington Street.

The victim said when he went out to his vehicle that morning, he found the driver’s side window smashed and the entire steering wheel assembly stolen, likely for the airbag. Nothing of value had been left in the vehicle. There was no physical evidence left at the scene. The man was given a police report number for his insurance company.