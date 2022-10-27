Walmart employee’s bag stolen

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

TAYLOR — A bag containing a Walmart employee’s cell phone, car keys and other personal items was stolen Oct. 9 from atop an ATM inside the front of the store at 7555 Telegraph Road, where she set it down to help another employee.

The victim, a 66-year-old Taylor woman, said loss prevention personnel said that surveillance footage revealed that “four young hoodlums” took the bag and left the parking lot in a U-Haul trailer.

She said her lunch bag was a gray cloth Igloo brand container, inside of which were her Samsung cell phone, a power booster, Bose earbuds, charging cables and her vehicle and other keys.