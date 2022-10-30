2 incumbents face 1 challenger for Trenton School Board seats

TRENTON — Two incumbents face one challenger for two six-year terms on the Trenton Public Schools Board of Education in the Nov. 8 general election.

Trustees Kellee S. Howey and Anna Mierkowicz are being challenged by Hana Mitsusada-Boylan.

Each candidate was asked two questions with a 75- and 200-word limit, respectively for their responses. Responses over the word limit were edited.

Kellee S. Howey

1. Why are you running for school board?

In this environment of financial uncertainty, declining enrollment, Covid learning loss, and a teacher shortage, I feel it is very important to have someone on the board with a strong financial background. I have been a certified public accountant for over 30 years. My financial experience can help the district retain the strong fund balance it has worked so hard to build while continuing to provide students with a high quality, competitive education.

2. What issues are your top three priorities and why?

Safety – Safety is a top priority. Teachers can’t teach and students can’t learn if they don’t feel safe. Our recent bond issue included the addition of many safety features such as cameras, door locks, and double door entryways. Now our focus is on providing students and staff with the most up to date training, ensuring that our safety equipment is accessible, and working in partnership with local law enforcement and our school resource officer.

Covid Learning Loss – Our students suffered academically and emotionally during the Covid shutdown. Fortunately, the American Rescue Plan is providing funds to help children recover. We are working closely with administration to develop plans to use these funds wisely to provide our students and staff with the tools and resources they need to close the learning gap.

Teacher / Staff Shortage – Our district needs to continue to recruit and retain talented teachers and staff. We need to provide competitive pay and a safe work environment. In addition, our staff needs to feel valued and have a voice in how their department, building, and the district is run. They need to be given resources to grow and develop and have opportunities for advancement.

Anna Mierkowicz

1. Why are you running for school board?

Over the past few years there have been incidents that made the community question the integrity and transparency of our district. After watching these publicized events play out during meetings, I thought there was no better time than now to serve my community, have a say in decisions, and build on TPS’s educational legacy (plus a background in special education, 2 boys at the elementary level, and being a lifelong resident and homeowner).

2. What issues are your top three priorities, and why?

Although I’m just one voice on the board, I have respectfully made mine heard throughout the past year and a half on many key points, especially transparency, culture and climate, accountability, and special education. I believe a priority should always be the safety of our students and staff, (implementing the Crisis Manual, mental health & crisis teams, safety council, and newly hired Security Consultant who works with the School Resource Officer and the Trenton Police Department).

We also need to ensure there is an open line of communication between parents and administration by ensuring the district is sharing enough and valuable information to parents, as needed throughout the school year, and during difficult situations; accountability is a must. We should continue to educate all staff on trauma based practices and resiliency. These include examining the whole student and helping students overcome challenges, which both have been proven to increase academics/social emotional learning. I’ve seen this evolve in the district I work in, and the difference over the years has been extremely positive.

Hana Mitsusada-Boylan

1. Why are you running for school board?

I am running for Trenton’s School board because I believe our schools should be a welcoming, inclusive, and safe environment for all students to be able to learn and thrive. Having graduated from THS just short of 10 years, I know firsthand where Trenton exceeds and where we fall short. I believe I am what our district needs to keep moving forward and continue the tradition of Trenton excellence.

2. What issues are your top three priorities, and why?

My priorities when elected include 1) supporting and improving the social-emotional wellbeing of our students and staff, 2) increasing support and accessibility to vocational educational opportunities and 3) improve communication and transparency with the community.

The wellbeing of our students and staff has always been important for our district to succeed, but the Covid-19 pandemic exacerbated those social-emotional needs. We learned our students and staff require more from our district to succeed and thrive.

I chose to attend Massage Therapy School after high school. As a graduate of a trades school, I am an example of how a student may take a nontraditional path and have a successful career. Students should have the opportunity to learn about every possible avenue available.

Over the last few years, our parents, caregivers, and community have expressed the lack of transparency and efficient communication from our Board and administration. When elected, I will work to implement a policy requiring all meetings to be streamed via YouTube and Zoom, as well as live-stream meetings from my own social media accounts. I will also hold regularly scheduled Community Forums, allowing our community to have open discussions with Board members and administration.