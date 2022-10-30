3 incumbents face 2 challengers for Taylor School Board seats

Three incumbents face two challengers for three four-years terms on the Taylor School District Board of Education in the Nov. 8 general election.

Trustees Ann Block, David Meyers and Kyle Wright are being challenged by Tatiana Kamaal and Chris Land.

Each candidate was asked two questions with a 75- and 200-word limit, respectively for their responses. Responses over the word limit were edited.

Ann Block

1: Why are you running for school board?

I am an incumbent and the current board has many current projects still on the horizon and I would like a chance to go forward with these improvements for the district including the bond projects e.g. the new high school.

2: What issues are your top three priorities, and why?

Literacy, More opportunities in different fields of study, and more athletic opportunities in our community.

Tatiana Kamaal

1. Why are you running for school board?

I’m running because I feel that it is time for my generation to start making our mark on the world. As someone who was churned out of the public school system not that long ago, I think I have a better perspective on the things that need to change.

2. What issues are your top three priorities, and why?

My first priority is parental rights. I have this crazy idea that the ultimate authority over a child lies with those that put a roof over their head. Parents deserve greater transparency and involvement in their child’s education.

My second priority is improving the pool of educators. That means making it easier to push bad teachers out, bring better ones in, and keep them. They then must have the freedom to experiment with what works. I would seek to eliminate many administrative positions and place those decision-making powers squarely in the hands of individual instructors or democratic bodies comprised of them. The higher-ups need to have more trust in the judgment of those on the front lines.

My third is campus safety. The fact that I have lived within driving distance of two school shootings in this country is terrifying to think about. Gun-free zones have repeatedly proven themselves to be an absolute joke. There should be several armed responsible adults present at all times. Basic security procedures should be followed without fail. Additionally, I want to deal with the root cause of the issue, by facilitating healthy conflict resolution between students and meeting their mental health needs.

Chris Land

1. Why are you running for school board?

The pandemic drove home for me how isolated we are and how much we need to change. I’m tired of hearing people say “we need to come together” like that’s a philosophy rather than an activity. I want to nurture a school system that encourages all of us to literally share spaces and work for the common good of our kids and families and neighbors and build a real community along the way.

2. What issues are your top three priorities, and why?

We need to accept that the role of our schools has expanded and we need to start properly supporting them as they do the hard work we’ve asked of them.

Staff shortages. Communities across the country have tried addressing shortages by reducing requirements, but we can’t fix staff turnover by lowering our standards. That’s a recipe for disaster. Instead, teachers, bus drivers, and other staff need to be compensated commensurate to the incredible responsibilities they have. We want good people who are financially secure enough to focus, do their best work, and stick around for the long haul.

Real choices. The focus of too many policymakers has been on funneling kids into college and ignoring other alternatives. We need to expand the Taylor Career Center and give our students the information and support they need to choose the right path for themselves. Students should leave school knowing how to do things for themselves and able to trust their own abilities.

Education is for everyone. Public schools should be the first resource we go to better ourselves. We need to offer free or low-cost adult education services so that our community members can learn new skills, explore new careers, and grow.

David Meyers

1. Why are you running for school board?

Running for re-election is important to me. The Taylor school district has had many positive changes while I’ve served on the Taylor School Board and more great things are on the way. To re-elect me will allow me to continue the improvements and bring more to the district. I currently have 2 students in the district one in elementary and one in high school.

2. What issues are your top three priorities, and why?

Equality for all students. Bring more activities and clubs for our students K- 12. Options for all students to participate in new clubs or activities and promote for the entire district to be informed.

Communication. Many different social media platforms and a district APP helps with information but can get overwhelming at times. Find a way to streamline information at a one stop shop. Help find a way for parents to get timely responses to emails or phone calls while working with staff on ideas that can help them also.

Athletics. We need to do better to be the best. Compare our district to other surrounding districts and find what we are lacking and what can be improved. Adding more sports to our district can help with students transferring to other districts due to athletics and this will bring up enrollment.

Kyle Wright

1. Why are you running for school board?

The reason I am running for Taylor school board is because I want to be apart of a team that helps cultivate a positive educational learning environment for our students and staff. In addition, I am running to support my community in ensuring our schools are providing the best opportunities for the kids that live within it.

2. What issues are your top three priorities, and why?

Ensuring quality bond implementation. The Taylor community gave the Taylor School District a gift in November of 2021 and it is my responsibility as a board member to ensure our district not only keeps its promise to our community but act as a good steward of this gift and ensure it provides the best opportunities for our students.

Creating new academic and athletic programs. As a school board member, advocating for new academic programming such as horticulture, STEAM, or additional Career and Technical Training programs such as HVAC and Cyber Security will be my priority. In addition, advocating for district sports programs will also be a priority whether that is supporting new athletic equipment or starting new programs such as wrestling, hockey, etc.

Grow staff morale and culture through improved environments. It is the responsibility to make certain that our district staff feel supported, from bus drivers, to cooks, to classroom teachers, and more, the support and care you provide can make the world of difference in someone’s work environment. As a board member I will always value employees through contract negotiations, through school projects, thanking employees, and providing supports when needed.