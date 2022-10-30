9 running for 4 seats on Allen Park School Board

Nine candidates are on the ballot for four, four-year terms on the Allen Park Public Schools Board of Education for the Nov. 8 general election.

Four incumbents — Michael J. Klein, Laura M. Lueke, Jeannette MacDonald and Stephen D. Martin — are running against Jason M. Babbage, Brenda Gill, Jennifer E. Jacobs, Brianna Schultz and Brian Walker.

Each candidate was asked two questions with a 75- and 200-word limit, respectively, per response. Responses over the word limit were edited. Babbage, Jacobs and Schultz did not respond by publication.

Brenda Gill

1. Why are you running for school board?

I feel that we need fresh eyes, innovative options, and opportunity of continuous improvement, for much needed change for the betterment of the school district, and to guarantee the repute of Allen Park Schools and to become the World Class school system I know we’re capable of becoming.

I am a team player, a good listener, with an open mind, who is fair and caring, through years of experience organizing teams, being a leader and knowing how to handle and manage difficult situations. I understand how to bring people together and give everyone a fair and equal opportunity to be heard, and ideas considered.

2. What issues are your top three priorities, and why?

The school scores — Researching AP school scores, it’s shocking to learn we’re barely meeting the state minimum. I don’t feel there is a plan in place to bring scores where they should be. Our schools are not on the TOP 10, 25 or even 50 in the state.

Lack of communication between parents, taxpayers, and the school board — there has been many issues handled inaptly with bickering and lacking knowledge of the stakeholders of AP. This is unacceptable.

Exposing children to unsuitable materials, race discussions — There have been intense debate on both topics: A. First, only age-appropriate materials need to be in schools, and not around young children. B. Secondly, the hired advisor in AP schools was paid thousands of dollars, showed up a few times, stopped responding, never returned. Was he paid in full? Who paid for his services? Why was he hired? C. There is a time and a place for such, and parents voicing their opinions ought to be heard and considered.

Michael Klein

1. Why are you running for school board?

I have decided to run again as a rational voice believing that I still have a role to play in helping to shape our board as a forward thinking, progressive governing body supportive of both students and educators. Following an unprecedented three years, our teachers need a reasonable school board that supports them as they work diligently to develop relationships with kids and strive to help them make meaningful academic progress.

2. What issues are your top three priorities and why?

Our number one priority is the safety and academic success of all our students. One of the best ways to meet that priority is to support our teachers so they feel valued and can continue to surround our children with stable and effective learning environments. Teacher turnover is a very real problem right now and finding new educators ready to lead our classrooms is proving to be a significant challenge for all districts. We can support the entire educational community of Allen Park by ensuring that our schools are an exciting, rewarding and successful place to teach and learn. Finally, I believe that for schools to be successful in delivering quality education for all students they need consistent and adequate funding. Districts need to know they can rely on funding levels for the long term and can count on those funds to support schools, students and educators.

Laura M. Luecke

1. Why are you running for school board?

I am running for re-election because I enjoy serving. My husband and I have two APHS graduates and one current student. I am a lifelong Allen Parker, personally interested in preserving and improving the quality or our school system. I have gained valuable experience over the past two years serving and attending classes and webinars hosted by MASB. I would like to use my skills, leadership and knowledge continuing to serve our district and community.

2. What issues are your top three priorities, and why?

The top three priorities to me are education, safety and mental health. Each are very important and intertwined because school safety plays a crucial role in development and academic success. Students who feel safe tend to have better emotional health. The better the mental and emotional health the less likely to engage in risky behaviors. Public education was created by the Founding Fathers who maintained that the success of the American democracy was dependent on competent citizens. Life may have evolved drastically from that time period, but the importance of a quality education has not. Today, seemingly more important than ever, school safety, mental and emotional health are critical components to assuring a student is equipped and prepared to thrive in the world after graduation. I am proud to be serving a board that recognizes those important issues, as well. Recently, we have voted to hire math coaches to address delayed learning, to upgrade security systems that are currently being installed and the district has more social workers on staff than ever before. Our fund balance, which is in a healthy place, and the district wide improvement work through the passed bond are exciting and ranked priorities, as well.

Jeannette MacDonald

1. Why are you running for school board?

As an incumbent, I feel that our infrastructure needs are well under way, thanks to the passage of the bond. It is now time to focus on student achievement. My thirty years of teaching/counseling, combined with over twenty years of curriculum work at both the state and local levels, provide the experience needed to provide input into the development of the district’s Strategic Plan, which guides teaching and learning over the next five years.

2. What issues are your top three priorities and why?

My top priorities center around safety and security, student achievement and acquiring and retaining the best teachers and administrators available.

Students and staff must feel safe, both emotionally and physically, in order to succeed. It is imperative that schools plan for addressing the diverse needs of our students and educators in order to move the focus onto the curriculum.

Academic success is measured by state mandated tests. Therefore, districts must develop a cohesive, data driven plan, in order to help students move forward. Additionally, research shows that teacher efficacy is the number one determinant of student success. Teachers must be supported in order to do the job that they were trained to do. Teaching is not an exact science, the pandemic taught us that good instruction relies on personalization not mechanization.

Finally, due to the teacher shortage, we must have the means to acquire and retain the best teachers and administrators available. While the compensation package may initially entice educators to join the district, it is not enough. We must empower and support our staff in their efforts to deliver meaningful instruction.

I am committed to helping Allen Park Public Schools become a safe, secure and educationally competitive district!

Stephen Martin

1. Why are you running for school board?

As an incumbent, my mission continues to be to ensure that every student receives the best education in the most positive environment possible, to prepare for life beyond the Allen Park Public School System. With an extensive business and financial background, having worked in large corporate accounting and finance for over 25 years, I believe my background will continue to prove beneficial in ensuring sound financial decisions are made and kept in today’s economic environment.

2. What issues are your top three priorities, and why?

1. Physical and emotional safety remains a top priority. Every building occupant deserves the right to feel physically safe and emotionally supported. As an incumbent, I have been involved in the decision-making process in procuring a state-of-the-art safety system that is currently being implemented within APPS. Additionally, APPS has a zero-tolerance guideline on bullying, we need to ensure accountability is upheld from those bullying, to those allowing the bullying. A safe and healthy environment leads to improved results.

2. Improving standardized test scores remains a top priority. Focusing on core educational values such as reading, writing and arithmetic, along with empowering teachers is critical in reaching this goal. Not all students learn at the same pace, thus we need to provide teachers with the autonomy to utilize their education, experience, and creativity, allowing all students to reach their potential. We must ensure teachers, students, and support staff are provided with the proper resources, and we must ensure the environment is optimal for all.

3. Attracting and maintaining administrators, teachers and support staff is critical to educational sustainability. Education has become a free market, with a contract renegotiation looming, I feel my financial background will prove beneficial to achieving this goal.

Brian Walker

1. Why are you running for school board?

Allen Park is a wonderful city, and has always been revered for its school district. However, more can be done to integrate all of the parties (parents, teachers, community and students) to help shape our district into the elite district it can be. I have the professional background, the current investment (7 APPS children), and the network to make this happen.

2. What issues are your top three priorities, and why?

The #1 priority is ‘Communication’. In order to instill confidence in a system and its leaders, you need communication at the forefront. If decisions are made by the board, and the voters are either asking ‘Why are we deciding this now?’, or ‘Why did they make that decision?’, this is an issue. I plan on being open with upcoming challenges, the thought processes, and explaining the final decision.

My #2 priority is the ‘Parental Involvement’. While I understand that the School Board members are elected by the voters to decide what is best for the district, we can not lose sight of the voters’ opinions themselves. Many parents have complaints over the past few years. Some complaints are COVID-related (Masking, quarantining, etc.). Some complaints are not COVID-related (Curriculum, test scores, Riley school closing, etc.). Many parents have ideas and contributions. These parents need to be heard.

My #3 priority is ‘Healing’. We should still remember that we are in the tailwind of the worse pandemic in our lifetime. Being available, listening, inspiring, and smiling will all be a part of this path towards a ‘new normal’. I have many great friendships with parents, teacher and community members.