Voters choosing in two races for Crestwood School Board

Three incumbents are running for two six-year seats on the Crestwood School District School Board in the Nov. 8 general election, while one incumbent and three challengers are running for two partial terms the expire Dec. 31, 2024.

Incumbents Nadia Berry, Hass Beydoun and Najah Jannoun are vying for the full-term seats, while Incumbent Danielle Elzayat and challengers Abdul Sattar Hammoudeh, Hassan Nasser and David Williamson are vying for the two partial-term seats.

Each candidate was asked two questions with a 75- and 200-word limit, respectively, per response. Responses over the word limit were edited. Elzayat and Nasser did not respond by publication.

6-year seats

Nadia Berry

1. Why are you running for the school board?

My passion for equitable and fair representation for all children is why I am rerunning for school board. I have served our community’s children for over 26 years as an early childhood liaison with Dearborn Public Schools. I bring a legacy of effectiveness, a commitment and a willingness to tackle the tough challenges head on. First and foremost it is important to take the whole child approach. Every Child’s needs vary from where they come from to their perspective.

2. What issues are your top three priorities, and why?

My three top priorities are, Safety , security and academics. I have pushed for a comprehensive curriculum and rigor and to challenge our students to their fullest potential. Concentrating on the “whole child”. We are on the right track to see results of the students progress and growth as this was a top priority I had envisioned with my last term. Making sure what students and teachers need to succeed is fully provided. I pushed from day one for more dual enrollment between local colleges and Universities.I will not allow for anything less than putting our most precious commodities”our students first”. Safety is a huge priority with all that we are encountering. I have taken a lead on making sure we have police officers on staff along with a high quality security company with trained professional officers. I have also been instrumental in making sure our buildings are secure and safe from inside and outside.. I am very fortunate to work in a district that has given me much background knowledge on school safety along with my brothers who are in law enforcement.

Hass Baydoun

1. Why are you running for school board?

I believe my short tenure on the board has proven to be substantial as we have been able to upgrade security, provide additional resources for our building administrators and staff, and pushed forth the robust support our superintendent needs to make this district a lighthouse district. I’m the best choice because all three of my children attend this district and I want to make sure your kids and mine are afforded the very best educational experience they can get.

2. What issues are your top three priorities, and why?

As a school district, our number one priority must remain keeping our children and staff safe! There is no bigger or more important issue to me than ensuring the safety of our children and staff. Our students must afford the very best 21st century education available and that includes updating our classrooms and equipping our young people with the tools they need to be the future leaders of tomorrow! Lastly, our district needs to communicate effectively because we can accomplish so much more when all stakeholders are aware of all information related to the schools. We have struggled in this area and I want to help bridge the disconnect by providing more opportunities for our staff, students, and parents to collaborate with one another. I’m running not to sit on a board or fill a seat but instead to make sure our kids have only the best educational opportunities and experiences available.

Najah Jannoun

1. Why are you running for school board?

I had attended every school board meeting for years, advocating for our students, staff, and families. I have always been involved. Being the PTA President has allowed me to see things through a different lens, working together to provide safe outlets for our students. Education extends beyond the classroom, connecting with our families offers insight that you cannot get anywhere else. This is why I believe my role on the board is so unique.

2. What issues are your top three priorities, and why?

A quality, equitable education for all, is my top priority. As a district, we have come a long way. We have added additional resources to support our students, but now we need to work on ensuring that our is staff supported so that they are able to meet our students’ needs.

My next priority would be parental involvement. Community is one of the most important factors when it comes to the success of a district. Families need to feel heard and included in important decision-making for their children. Once again, we have come a long way, but there is still work to be done and I feel that being a part of our parent groups allows me to understand what our families needs are.

Infrastructure and safety are also at the top of my list. These again go hand in hand with community, and allowing our families to understand the needs of the district. When we offer people a seat at the table, they are given a chance to voice their concerns, but they are also able to understand the processes in place and sometimes, the obstacles we as a district might be facing.

2-year seats

Abdul Sattar Hammoudeh

1. Why are you running for school board?

Simply, because I want to get involved in the community where I live. In addition, I have 2 kids still in Crestwood, and one graduated in 2020. When I ask my kids how was school today, and I hear I want to be home schooled; that’s a problem. School a place where kids flourish and get to become our future generation, we owe them an environment that they enjoy.

2. What issues are your top three priorities, and why?

Funds allocations: Potential infrastructure issues to maintain the increasing number of students needs

Retain best teachers and copy their style: Poll students and copy the likes, eliminates the dislikes

Life trade skills: Extra-curricular activities should have life and trade skills, with special needs kids in mind

Generally speaking, all points above would depend on fundings and monetary allocations.

David Williamson

1. Why are you running for school board?

I have been involved with the marching band for the past 8 years. Last June, they were telling the marching band director that they would not pay for his assistants. At the same time, there was an announcement that they were going to spend $2 million dollars on a new athletics field. Currently there are two football coaches on the board, I want to be the board member who supports the arts.

2. What issues are your top three priorities, and why?

Student drop off/pick up. Living within sight of Highview, the drop off/pickup can get dangerous, something needs to be done to improve it at all sites.

I would like to try to get more parent involvement. I would like to try to bring parent groups together, so that we can help each other to meet this goal.

Respect. I feel a lot of societies boil down to respect. Respect for themselves and others. I would like to have some program to highlight the need for respect.