By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

TRENTON —A work laptop in a black multi-cam bag were reported stolen the morning of Oct. 13 from the cab of an unlocked black 2020 Chevy Silverado parked in a residential neighborhood.

The victim said the silver HP laptop, charger and bag had a $1,200 cumulative value. He said the glove box and center console were also rummaged through.