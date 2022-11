By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

WYANDOTTE — A bluish-gray 2022 Honda scooter was reported stolen Oct. 16 from in front of a house in the 300 block of 2nd Street.

The victim said the scooter was not locked up, but it was taken without its keys. He said the scooter is registered in his sister’s name.

The responding police officer checked the surround area for surveillance cameras.