Baydoun, Clark vie for District 13 Wayne County Commission seat

By SUE SUCHYTA

Times-Herald Newspapers

Incumbent Wayne County Commissioner Democrat Sam Baydoun will face Republican challenger Ann Clark, both Dearborn residents, in the race for the District 13 seat.

The 13th Wayne County Commission District represents Dearborn and Allen Park.

Sam Baydoun

Baydoun has served since 2018 on the Wayne County Commission, and is on the public services, economic development and the ways and means committees, as well as the special committees on rules and on the criminal justice complex.

He has been an award-winning Realtor for 33 years and has served as the president of the Dearborn Area Board of Realtors and as its chair of government affairs.

Baydoun immigrated from Lebanon at 15, and earned an associate’s degree in Liberal Arts from Henry Ford College and a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and Marketing from the Detroit College of Business.

His top priorities include: balancing the county budget amid transparency; economic development to support small businesses, to attract large companies and the retain and attract talent; and to streamline public services while fixing and maintaining bridges and roads.

Ann Clark

Clark, a 40-year resident of Dearborn, has two children and 10 grandchildren. She worked for the YMCA of Metropolitan Detroit for 18 years, then ran her own business focused on effective management and fund development. She is a solution-oriented businesswoman who has chaired signature fundraising events and capital campaigns throughout metropolitan Detroit.

When she retired, Clark focused on work with local charities and the Republican Party, and supports pro-American and pro-Constitution policies.

She supports America first, rebuilding the American dream and fighting to restore personal freedoms and opportunities for residents.

Clark believes that residents and their doctors should have the freedom to decide all of their medical decisions, and is opposed to governmental overreach, including how it impacts decisions like mask mandates during the pandemic, and believes parental rights supersede governmental intervention.