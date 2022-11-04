Dearborn Historical Museum hosts Halloween party for children

By SUE SUCHYTA

Times-Herald Newspapers

DEARBORN – The sun was shining, but cauldrons still roiled under the watchful eye of witches Oct. 28 as the Dearborn Historical Museum hosted a children’s Halloween party at the McFadden-Ross House.

Scarecrows and other semi-scary volunteers handed out treats and helped parents pose children for photos in the parking lot as guests played games, gathered treats and enjoyed the Halloween ambiance.

Museum assistant Hanna Elayan said the turnout was more than they hoped for and even set a new attendance record for the Halloween event.

Assistant curator Matt Graff said the previous attendance record was 95, and 101 guests had already arrived with 40 minutes of the event remaining.

Elayan credited the warm weather.

“We have a variety of games set up at different stations,” she said. “There’s a bean bag toss, a ring toss, a witch with a cauldron where they get to make a wish as they stir the pot and we have a variety of cars, too, both the Model T and the Model A.”

Elyan said a Howe-Peterson vintage hearse and the very modern police cars were popular with the young guests as well.

“I think it’s a great experience for the kids and the parents,” she said. “It’s a great time for families.”

Graff said they were experiencing the best weather they have ever had for the annual event.

“It is better weather today than it was at the beer tasting a month ago,” he said.

Graff encourages people to attend a family-friendly Thanksgiving history event from 4 to 6 p.m. Nov. 18 at the McFadden-Ross House, 915 S. Brady in Dearborn.

“It’s really a history of some Thanksgiving food,” he said. “We are going to have activity stations, coloring, a ‘thankful tree’ and small snacks with recipes, and we’ve dug into some of our historical recipes in the collection and they will be available at this event if people want to jot down some recipes.”

For more information, see the museum’s web site at thedhm.org or the Dearborn Historical Museum Facebook page.