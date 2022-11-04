Lincoln Park City Council incumbents face challengers

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

LINCOLN PARK – Four of the current six city councilmembers are running for re-election, with three challengers hoping to gain a seat on the city’s governing body.

Running for re-election are Tracy Duprey, Lylian Ross, Carlos Salcido and Maureen Tobin, who face challengers Jason Behr, Jason Nichols and Eric Szor.

Current City Councilmember Michael Higgins is running unopposed for mayor, while Councilmember Larry Kelsey, who lost in the last election but was then called to fill a vacancy on the city council when Councilmember Donna Breeding stepped down, is not seeking another term.

Jason Behr

1. Why are you seeking election to the city council?

After being on the Parks and Recreation Commission since 2018 and currently serving as its chair, and belonging to the Hands of the City volunteer organization for almost as long, I decided I wanted to take the next step and represent the residents of Lincoln Park on the city council if I’m lucky enough to be elected. As a lifelong Lincoln Parker, I would like to do my part to keep Lincoln Park moving forward.

2. What three issues are your top priorities?

I believe that public servants form the backbone of every city. I want to make sure that the police, fire, first responders and public service departments have the proper support and resources in order to serve the residents of Lincoln Park.

Everyone knows the infrastructure issues we have as a city. While the road repairs done these past few years have been a great start, we still have a way to go. We need to make sure we look for all available funding sources and properly prioritize which roads we work on. Our water and sewer systems are in dire shape and badly in need of upgrades throughout the entire city. This will be a huge project to undertake and will require a lot of work and tough decisions to make.

We have seen a big increase in businesses coming into Lincoln Park these last couple years. We need to continue this momentum by making sure our zoning and ordinance rules are as business-friendly as possible, and if they need reviewing, we should do so. We need to ensure an efficient and transparent process for new and current businesses in Lincoln Park.

Tracy Duprey

1. Why are you seeking re-election to the city council?

I ran for election because of an injustice to the Lincoln Park voters and I will continue to be sure there are no more similar actions while I am on the council. The people speak for what they want and I listen. I enjoy helping residents with their issues and try to be easily approachable and available.

2. What three issues are your top priorities?

My priorities include: Residential health and safety, which includes keeping DPS staffing up to keep public areas clean and safe for residents and visitors; the water system and infrastructure, and roads; and the animal shelter.

Jason Nichols

1. Why are you seeking election to the city council?

The reason I decided to run for the city council is I believe I can bring a lot to the table, even though this is my first run for any type of political office. I have 23 years of customer service experience, and 19 years of that was in managerial roles, so I am very equipped to handle different situations and personalities.

2. What three issues are your top priorities?

The first priority for me would be to work with each department and try to assist the management with staffing issues. Getting the city back to where it needs to be with the crews would definitely help to expedite projects throughout the city.

Second on my list is to work with citizens and the city alike to try to curb the blight that we have throughout the city. There are many homes that have become overgrown and businesses with trash everywhere. In order to attract more business, we need to look presentable.

Lastly is something that does not cost money, only time, and that is community outreach programs, be it helping a neighbor with their yard, cleaning up a local park or sweeping your street after mowing. It’s the little things that can help the community look better for us and for others as well.

Lylian Ross

1. Why are you seeking re-election to the city council?

I want to see that we move forward. I want us to learn from the past and continue to make positive changes. We have a lot of work to do. I am determined and believe we can work on long-term solutions and programs and be more proactive than reactive.

2. What three issues are your top priorities?

Water infrastructure is my top priority. It is no surprise to anyone living and working in Lincoln Park that our water system infrastructure is past its usage life.

I urge everyone to review the October 17 water infrastructure system upgrades study session. I am very excited about the water infrastructure upgrade program presented to mayor and council at the study session. I understand no one wants to pay any more for water but there is value in investing in the water infrastructure upgrade program presented.

The new water mains are made of materials that are expected to have a usage life over 100 years. This investment will benefit Lincoln Park for generations to come. This is one of those investments that will leave Lincoln Park better off for our children and their children. Together, we can do this.

Addressing blight and resident concerns continue to be on the top of my list. You can trust that I will continue to learn, ask the tough questions and see that we are getting the best value for our money with every project.

Carlos Salcido

1. Why are you seeking re-election to the city council?

I’m running for re-election to help promote the city of Lincoln Park. It is a great place to live and have a business.

2. What three issues are your top priorities?

My number one priority is to maintain public safety and keep our police force competitive in pay with surrounding cities to ensure they have a long career in Lincoln Park.

Another priority is to make sure the Department of Public Services has the tools and manpower to keep providing great services.

Lastly, as a council we will need a plan to continue upgrades of our streets and have a plan to upgrade our aging sewer system.

Eric Szor

1. Why are you seeking election to the city council?

You may not know me, but you may have seen me around, whether picking up trash along our roads and in our parks when I supervise the work program participants for the court, assisting with traffic control at parades or power outages as a reserve police officer, or maybe you remember me assisting with coaching for Little League baseball or Junior Rails football.

You could have visited our family business some years ago. I try to be an active part of my community and have met many good residents along the way. I believe you have to get involved and the things you learn are amazing. I have lived and raised my family in our city and schools and they have raised their children in our city and schools. So, I feel being a member of the council is just another way I could help to make a difference.

2. What three issues are your top priorities?

I do not have any issues or priorities, but will work hard to enhance our lifestyle for residents and employees along with our community, which I hope will bring people and businesses to Lincoln Park.

Maureen Tobin

1. Why are you seeking re-election to the city council?

The reasons I am seeking re-election are multiple. I feel that we have had a lot of positive movement in the last few months in getting issues on track and supporting decisions to continue to move forward.

2. What three issues are your top priorities?

We are all aware of the problems with our water system. It is critical that we work aggressively on this matter before we are in a crisis situation. I want to find ways that are the least burdensome to our residents. We have to implement a plan and get moving on it now.

The roads are another issue that needs more attention. We have a plan, but is this plan the best we can do? I think it’s important to find a dedicated city planner with grant writing capabilities to help move our road project to a larger scale.

I also want to continue with the city clean-up we have been implementing. I want to see more done. Businesses need to present their properties in a cleaner, more inviting way. Ordinances need to be enforced, not only on business but also on home owners.

We need to work on staffing issues within the police, fire and public works departments. New staffing and working on ways to retain our employees is very important to move forward. I want to see our traffic division reinstated. We need a fully staffed Fire Department and EMS. The DPS needs more workers to be able to address the issues on a daily basis.

The biggest need is to stay on top of things that are causing issues because they were not addressed in a timely matter for many years. We are now tasked with correcting these issues and giving our residents peace of mind.