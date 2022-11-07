Basham takes on Bielecki-Gamalski for 14th District Wayne County Commission seat

Incumbent Democrat Raymond E. Basham and Republican challenger Ashleigh Bielecki-Gamalski will face off for the 14th District Wayne County Commission seat in the Nov. 8 general election.

The 14th District represents Taylor, Brownstown Township, Woodhaven, Flat Rock and Gibraltar.

Each candidate was asked two questions with a 75- and 200-word limit, respectively, per response. Responses over the word limit were edited. Bielecki-Gamalski did not respond by publication.

Raymond E. Basham

1. Why are you running for county commissioner?

I am running for re-election to the Wayne County Commission in order to continue the work that we have been doing on behalf of the residents of District 14. Work that includes finding inefficiencies in county government as chairman of the County Commission’s Committee and Audit, assisting residents in navigating their need for county services, and providing a check on the Executive branch of county government as a member of the Legislative branch.

2. What issues are your top three priorities, and why?

My three priorities as the Commissioner for District 14 include ensuring public safety, efficient government services, and proper financial oversight. These are my priorities because county residents deserve safe parks, reliable departments, and responsible spending. In my time on the Commission, we have found ways to increase public safety by passing common sense ordinances and regularly checking in with the Sheriff’s office for updates on their activities. For reliable services and spending, my office introduced and passed a procurement ordinance that ensures contracts above a certain threshold must go before the Commission for approval. This adds transparency and a way to better verify that services are being completed reliably. Above all, I want to make sure the residents of Brownstown, Flat Rock, Gibraltar, Taylor, and Woodhaven have a Commissioner who is fiscally responsible and responsive to the needs of their community.