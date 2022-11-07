Clemente, Gnadt vie for 4th District Wayne County Commission seat

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

Democrat Cara Clemente and Libertarian Loel Gnadt are running for the 4th District Wayne County Commission seat following long-time Commissioner Ilona Varga’s decision not to seek re-election.

Varga has been a Wayne County Commissioner since 1998, serving 11 two-year terms.

The 4th District represents Lincoln Park, Melvindale and southwest Detroit.

Cara Clemente

1. Why are you seeking election to the Wayne County Commission?

As a long-time resident of Wayne County and current State Representative for the 14th House District, I firmly believe in the value of service leadership. My experience in this area over the past eight plus years allows me unique insight into the challenges and opportunities that our county and state face, and I hope to continue effecting meaningful, positive change for our community and residents.

2. What three issues are your top priorities and why?

My three priorities are as follows: 1) Residents’ access to jobs, healthcare, and social services; 2) Being a model steward of taxpayer dollars that fund a variety of programs, from education to local infrastructure and preserving a clean, vibrant environment in which to live; and 3) Supporting small businesses that are the bedrock of economic development.

Loel Gnadt

1. Why are you seeking election to the Wayne County Commission?

I am running to give the public an alternative to the typical spending habits of professional politicians. They get engrained to the lobbyists’ voices and shy away from the families and individuals and their needs. This leads to pressure on more taxes and more taxes leads to more pressure on family budgets. I hope to stop this cycle.

2. What three issues are your top priorities and why?

My priorities are:

1) Establish a no-nonsense budget.

2) Eliminate qualified immunity so police respect the public and then in turn the public can respect the police. Let them get back to being safety officers and serving the public.

3) Try to make “authorities” accountable to the public, such as the stadium authority, the airport authority and so on. These are bodies of unelected functionaries that have taxing abilities, that is, “taxation without representation.”