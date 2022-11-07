Palamara takes on Bielecki for 15th District Wayne County Commission seat

Incumbent Democrat Joseph Palamara and Republican challenger Craig Bielecki will face off for the 15th District Wayne County Commission seat in the Nov. 8 general election.

Each candidate was asked two questions with a 75- and 200-word limit, respectively, per response. Responses over the word limit were edited. Bielecki did not respond by publication.

The 15th District represents Grosse Ile Township, Gibraltar, Trenton, Riverview, Southgate, Wyandotte, Ecorse and River Rouge.

Joseph Palamara

1. Why are you running for county commissioner?

As a proud, lifelong resident of the Downriver area, I am running for County Commissioner in order to remain an effective voice for hardworking, Downriver people. I am running because I value the importance of common sense, the rule of law and for maintaining respect and civility in public service. My effectiveness in opposing tax hikes; and representing Downriver people and values is well documented and a matter of public record.

2. What issues are your top three priorities, and why?

The top priority issue facing Wayne County officials is recruiting and retaining the human talent (people) needed to effectively administer the services that a smooth running county should be able to provide its residents and taxpayers. The Covid pandemic has presented many challenges to many people, and at the county level, not the least of which is providing proper staffing to provide the level of services that Wayne County taxpayers deserve.

Another priority issue is maintaining county roads, bridges and infrastructure. This is the most visible function of county government and the most widely utilized by Downriver residents. As such, maintaining roads should always be a top priority of the county. A third priority should be properly funding law enforcement and maintaining public safety, within the confines of the current tax structure. In other words; “Let’s Keep People Safe – with No New Taxes”! The most competent and efficient way to address these priority issues is to equitably balance fair compensation to employees with a tight, stable, sensible and balanced budget.