By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

TRENTON — A hole was cut in the tonneau cover of a 2022 Chevy Colorado pickup between 4 p.m. Oct. 28 and 3 a.m. Oct. 29, with work equipment stolen from the truck bed while it was parked overnight in a residential neighborhood.

Stolen from the Reconn Utility Services vehicle were a push sewer camera, a monitor and a RIDGID underground pipe and cable locator, as well as the victim’s own tool box.