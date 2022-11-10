Fundraiser held for APHS student battling rare cancer

By ANTHONY STONE

Sunday Times Newspapers

ALLEN PARK — Hundreds gathered on Nov. 6 to raise funds for an Allen Park teen battling cancer.

Ellie Lauth, an 11th-grader at Allen Park High School was diagnosed with chondrosarcoma, a rare form of cancer.

Ellie experienced double vision last December, her only symptom, which led to the discovery of a brain tumor via MRI. She had surgery in August for the brain tumor and underwent two rounds of chemotherapy.

“It’s hard to know that that’s what you have, but I do feel strong and I do feel like I can get through this,” Ellie said.

The fundraiser was held at the William D. Ford Senior Center in Taylor where there was an ice cream social and basket raffles, according to WJBK Channel 2. It was organized by two of Ellie’s aunts.

Ellie’s family expressed their gratitude for the turnout.

“We’re very thankful, overwhelmed with support from the community, all the generosity,” her aunt Amanda Lauth said.

“We really felt wrapped in love and support,” Ellie’s mother, Kristie Lauth, said.

Friends and family pointed to her positive character and attitude.

“She is the sweetest person I know,” one friend told WJBK.

“She’s kind; she cares about people, a nice person overall,” her brother, Sam Lauth, said.

Ellie wants the money raised to go to a children’s hospital.

“We call her unstoppable Ellie,” her Aunt Renee Bergman said. “She’s a very strong girl. I’m really proud of her.”

Anyone interested in helping the family have a few options.

An “Embracing Ellie Hair Donation Event” is scheduled for 2:45 to 3:45 p.m. Nov. 15 at the Allen Park High School cafeteria, 18401 Champaign Road. The event was organized by one of Ellie’s cousins. All donations will be sent to Children With Hair Loss, a Rockwood company that makes wigs for children and young adults experiencing medical-related hair loss.

Professional hairstylists from Stylejunky’s Hair Salon in Taylor and Rainforest Salon in Brownstown Township will be on site to provide haircuts to participants.

Minimum requirements for hair donations include: hair must be a minimum of 8 inches long; hair must be clean, dry, and in a ponytail; and dry hair must be placed into a zip top bag. (Bags will be provided.)

For those unable to donate hair, monetary donations are accepted. Elizabeth Anderson, a teacher at APHS, will have an envelope in her classroom throughout the school year to collect monetary donations.

To help document the event, it is encouraged to send a picture of donations to Anderson at [email protected]

The APHS hockey team will raffle off a basket at its next game, against Riverview Gabriel Richard, at 8 p.m. Nov. 16 at Allen Park Civc Arena, 15800 White Ave. The team will wear yellow ribbons for cancer awareness on their helmets during the game. Donations can be made via Venmo to @apjagshockey.

Ellie is on the APHS tennis and swim team but is unable to compete. She hopes to return in the future.

The family was considering another round of chemotherapy, but changed their mind to proton radiation therapy. They are weighing their options between receiving treatment at Massachusetts General Hospital or Corewell Health in Michigan.