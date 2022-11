By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

WYANDOTTE — A 45-year-old Southgate woman was arrested for drug possession at 2:13 a.m. Nov. 6 near 15th and Clark streets after the woman, who said she is a Lyft driver, was found passed out behind the wheel of her vehicle.

The woman, who appeared to be intoxicated, had an open bottle of vodka inside the vehicle. She also had multiple glass crack pipes, a pipe for smoking crystal methamphetamines and crack cocaine in her possession.