Speeding driver ditches car, flees on foot

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

WYANDOTTE — A 24-year-old Taylor man who was driving 76 mph on northbound Fort Street at 12:10 a.m. Nov. 4 was arrested after he resisted a traffic stop then tried to flee on foot while trying to ditch a stolen gun.

The car, which didn’t have a license plate, was spotted traveling north on Fort Street near Eureka Road at a high rate of speed. When a police officer activated the patrol vehicle’s emergency lights to initiate a traffic stop, the driver pulled into a parking lot in the 2400 block of Fort Street and drove into a residential privacy fence before jumping out of the vehicle and attempting to run away.

After the officer captured the man, he was handcuffed and secured. A loaded 9-millimeter handgun, which was reported as stolen in Detroit, was recovered as well.

It was then discovered that the vehicle the man was driving was reported stolen in Inkster.