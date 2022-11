By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

TRENTON — A blue 2019 Ford EcoSport was vandalized, with light blue paint splashed on its back windshield, while it was parked in a handicapped parking space between 10 p.m. Oct. 23 and 4:30 p.m. Oct. 25 in an apartment complex parking lot.

The paint dripped off the vehicle onto the pavement of the parking space. The crime scene was processed by police personnel, who have not released further details.