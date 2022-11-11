Dearborn police seek public’s help in identifying arson suspect

DEARBORN — The Police Department is asking the public’s help in identifying a person connected to an arson in the northeast part of the city Nov. 6.

About 1 a.m., police and firefighters were dispatched to the 6900 block of Pinehurst for an unoccupied vehicle fire. Once the fire was extinguished, investigators were able to locate evidence and determine the cause to be arson.

Surveillance footage captured the suspect moments before the fire.

A joint investigation between the Police and Fire departments is ongoing.

The victim is offering a $2,000 cash reward for anyone with information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the suspect responsible for the arson.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Dearborn Police Department. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 800-SPEAK-UP.

“Thankfully the Dearborn Fire Department was able to quickly extinguish the flames without further property loss,” Police Chief Issa Shahin said. “I implore anyone who may have witnessed any suspicious activity this morning to provide this information to investigators.”