Downriver Salvation Army launches holiday Red Kettle campaign

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

WYANDOTTE – One sure sign of the holidays is the presence of the Salvation Army Red Kettle bellringers, and Downriver is no exception, with the collection helping the church fund its programs.

Lt. Shawn Sutter Sr. of the Salvation Army, 1258 Biddle Ave. in Wyandotte, said Nov. 11 marks the start of the annual Red Kettle campaign Downriver, which is the church’s biggest fundraiser of the year.

The campaign depends on a combination of volunteers and paid bellringers. Those wishing to volunteer are cleared through a digital background check.

“The Red Kettle campaign is the only way that we can keep our doors open to continue to serve the Downriver community,” Sutter said. “While the bell can sometimes drive somebody crazy, when I hear the bell, it actually brings a smile to my face, because I know somewhere out there someone’s going to benefit from what they put in.”

Programs that benefit from the campaign include the Salvation Army’s community meals — Breaking Bread — and its youth groups, which includes a music ministry that teaches children to play different brass and percussive musical instruments, as well as archery and air rifle training, and golden ager bingo aimed at seniors.

Another type of gold – a gold coin kettle donation – occurred for the first time Downriver last year, when an anonymous donor dropped a Walking Liberty into a kettle wrapped up in a dollar bill, which is a familiar subterfuge for anonymous donors.

“That was super-exciting because they don’t recall Downriver ever getting a gold coin,” Sutter said. “Most of the time, with those coins, they don’t want recognition. They just want to support the Salvation Army.”

He said the Bible reminds us to donate without drawing attention to ourselves.

“It’s not about how much you give, it’s about what you are giving for,” Sutter said. “If you give a gift from the heart, it means more than gold.”

He said that while the Salvation Army is known for its social services, it is a church first.

“My job is to minister,” Sutter said. “I was called to serve.”

He said the COVID-19 pandemic and inflation have proven challenging to their fundraising efforts.

“It’s still a struggle,” Sutter said. “We just do what we can, and God will provide.”