SUV stolen from work parking lot

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

TAYLOR — A white 2003 Ford Expedition was stolen the afternoon of Nov. 7 from an employee parking lot at Co-Pipe Products, 20501 Goddard Road.

The victim, a 36-year-old Wyandotte man, said the SUV, which belongs to his 37-year-old Romulus girlfriend, was seen being driven to the south side of the business before it was driven off the lot. The vehicle was unlocked and the keys were left inside it. The SUV is paid off and no one else had permission to drive it.

There were no suspects. The vehicle was entered into the Law Enforcement Information Network as stolen.