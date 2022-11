By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

SOUTHGATE – The death of a homeless man found at 8:46 a.m. Nov. 15 in a field northwest of Downriver Animal Control, 14300 Reaume Parkway, is being attributed to natural causes.

Director of Public Safety Joseph Marsh said that while the body of the man, a 51-year-old white male, showed no signs of foul play, a medical examiner will ultimately rule on the official cause of death.