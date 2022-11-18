LP City Council recognizes LPHS DECA Club

Group provides leadership, entrepreneurial training

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

LINCOLN PARK – The outgoing mayor and City Council recognized the Lincoln Park High School DECA Club for preparing students to become future leaders and entrepreneurs in marketing, finance, hospitality and management.

DECA – formerly known as the Distributive Education Club of America – is a not-for-profit career and technical student organization with members throughout the world at both the high school and collegiate level.

The group combines classroom instruction with learning, business connections and competition to enable students to be academically prepared, community-oriented and professionally responsible and to become experienced leaders.

Mayor Thomas Karnes declared November to be DECA Month in Lincoln Park and urged residents to learn about the benefits offered by the club and to support and participate in its programs.

Emily Jacobs, a LPHS junior and the local DECA club president, said the group is a business organization for students.

“It prepares emerging leaders for real-life scenarios in the business aspect,” she said.

Jacobs said DECA is more than competitions, though, and is incorporated in everyday life at LPHS. She said they annually raise funds for a charity, which this school year is the Muscular Dystrophy Association. They fundraised at a LPHS football game and will continue fundraising as the school year progresses.

She said the club’s members are competing at an upcoming event at Wayne County Community College and if they do well, they will advance to the state competition held in Detroit, and if that goes well, they may have an opportunity to advance to the international level competition in Orlando.

“DECA brings our students together to learn and grow into emerging leaders,” Jacobs said.

She said the competitions, while fun, can be costly, so they hold fundraisers to make it possible for their members to attend, and thanked city officials for their support and for naming November DECA Month in Lincoln Park to help the group raise awareness and achieve its goals.