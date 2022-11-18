Marathon donation will improve police station

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

MELVINDALE – Police Chief Dan Jones told the City Council Nov. 2 that Marathon Petroleum donated $35,000 to improve the police station and to have a positive impact on officer morale.

“The Police Department and the city has had a great working relationship with Marathon Refinery,” he said. “They have helped us and the city out in the past.”

Jones said that a month ago, he was contacted by a Marathon official who said they wanted to help with the Police Department morale and retention.

“They sent contractors to the police station, surveying the women’s locker room and granted us $35,000 to remodel it,” he said. “They are not only supplying money, but they are supplying the contractors.”

Jones said personnel have already been on site to look at what needs to be done to improve the room, which he said is small, crowded and has been in a discouraging state of disrepair in the past.