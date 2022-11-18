Melvindale takes steps to deter park vandalism

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

MELVINDALE – The City Council authorized quote requests for signage and surveillance cameras for city parks as well as authorized rewards for information leading to vandalism conviction at its Nov. 2 meeting.

A reward of up to $1,000 will be paid to anyone who provides information leading to the arrest and conviction of anyone destroying facilities at city parks.

Councilmember Dawn Cartrette said she was disappointed about the damage that has been inflicted on city park facilities.

“Nobody is calling and reporting them,” she said. “Somebody’s got to see a car driving through a park.”

Mayor Wheeler Marsee strongly encouraged residents to call the Police Department when they see vandalism occurring, such as when a vehicle recently drove through Langford Park on Palmer Street, tearing up the grass and damaging a brand-new picnic table.

Councilmember Julie Rauser said that at the football field at Judge Roy A. McGinty Park on Robert Street, parents have had to fill in the ruts left by vehicles driving on the field so that children won’t break ankles.

“I don’t understand what’s going on here,” she said. “I really don’t.”

Cartrette said she wants to install surveillance cameras in the city’s parks to deter the vandalism, such as occurred in Coogan Park after the public restrooms were improved.

Marsee said two of the disc golf stations near the civic center have been damaged.

“It brings other people to our community, and they play it all the time,” he said, and urged residents to report vandalism to police while it is occurring.

Marsee said city officials will ensure that they make an example out of those who damage city recreational areas.

He said much of the new park improvements were funded by grants with the goal of improving conditions for residents.

Councilmember Steve Densmore proposed city officials seek quotes for surveillance cameras in the city’s parks, as well as appropriate signage. Cartrette supported the motion, which the council unanimously supported.

Before, $200 was the reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of people damaging city park facilities; at the Nov. 2 meeting, the council resolved to increase the reward to up to a $1,000 maximum. Densmore made the motion, which was seconded by Rauser and unanimously approved.

Marsee said he hopes the rewards will encourage action on the part of residents.

City Attorney Lawrence Coogan said it also is important to determine the cost to repair city facilities deliberately destroyed.

“Once we can identify the person, restitution is always part of it,” he said. “We have to figure out what the actual cost of the damages are.”