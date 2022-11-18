Taylor CERT seeks volunteers as training schedule nears

TAYLOR — The Taylor Community Emergency Response Team is seeking volunteers and has set its 2023 training schedule.

The training schedule will be 6 to 9 p.m. Jan. 19, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 21, 6 to 9 p.m. Jan. 26, and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 28. Training will include a variety of emergency-related topics.

CERT helps out at anything from emergencies to Little League Opening Day, TSX hockey tournaments and the Taylor Summer Festival.

CERT members are trained in basic response techniques in order to assist local residents and first responders in disaster or emergency situations. The program was established in 2012 under the supervision of the Fire Department.

For more information or to register, email CERT Coordinator Blaine Honeycutt at [email protected]

The concept of CERT originated and was designed by the Los Angeles Fire Department in the 1980s and was designed to have residents help during earthquakes and mudslides that plague the areas.

After the terror attacks of 9/11, former President George W. Bush enacted CERT across the country under the direction of the Federal Emergency Management Agency and Homeland Security.