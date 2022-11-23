Dearborn to hold public auction Dec. 5

More than 60 vehicles, government surplus, collectibles, and other items up for bid

DEARBORN – Dearborn will host a public auction from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 5 at the Public Works and Facilities yard, 2650 Greenfield Road.

Items up for bid will include more than 60 vehicles, government surplus, collectibles, and police seizure assets. The auction will be held live; however, an auction day preview and registration are scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. There will be no admittance prior to auction day.

To see the items that will be available and for more information, go to https://tinyurl.com/5n8k6eum or call Kenny Lindsay of American Eagle Auction & Appraisal Company at 734-223-3277.